Thursday, 15 July 2021

Veterans return for All Blacks, Mo'unga back at 10

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made nine changes to his starting XV to play Fiji in Hamilton, with veteran duo Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown returning from injury.

    Savea and Lienert-Brown will both bring up 50 tests for New Zealand after missing the opening two games against Tonga and Fiji.

    Richie Mo'unga returns to the number 10 jersey as Beauden Barrett moves to the bench.

    Richie Mo'unga returns to the number 10 jersey. Photo: Getty Images
    Richie Mo'unga returns to the number 10 jersey. Photo: Getty Images
    Chiefs midfielder Lienert-Brown had minor elbow surgery following Super Rugby. He replaces Rieko Ioane at centre and teams up with David Havili in the midfield after he impressed at second five-eighth in his first test for four years with two tries against Fiji.

    Hurricanes captain Savea reinjured the same knee he damaged earlier this year and has, likewise, been held back from bolstering the loose forward stocks already missing All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

    Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa'i is the only other member of the original 36-man squad who won't play a test after missing out on the 23-man squad.

    Luke Jacobson replaces Hoskins Sotutu and starts at No 8, where he impressed against Tonga, with Akira Ioane beating out Ethan Blackadder and Shannon Frizell for the six role. Frizell is on the bench.

    Damian McKenzie will start at fullback despite a minor injury concern after dislocating his finger in the first test against Fiji in Dunedin.

    All Blacks squad to face Fiji in Hamilton:

    1. George Bower (2)
    2. Codie Taylor (57)
    3. Nepo Laulala (30)
    4. Scott Barrett (41)
    5. Samuel Whitelock (124) - captain
    6. Akira Ioane (3)
    7. Ardie Savea (49)
    8. Luke Jacobson (4)
    9. Aaron Smith (98)
    10. Richie Mo'unga (23)
    11. Sevu Reece (9)
    12. David Havili (4)
    13. Anton Lienert-Brown (49)
    14. Will Jordan (4)
    15. Damian McKenzie (29)

    Reserves:
    16. Dane Coles (76)
    17. Ethan de Groot (1)
    18. Angus Ta'avao (15)
    19. Brodie Retallick (82)
    20. Shannon Frizell (14)
    21. Brad Weber (8)
    22. Beauden Barrett (90)
    23. Rieko Ioane (35)

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter