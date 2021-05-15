Saturday, 15 May 2021

Waratahs need mindset change following loss to Hurricanes

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Pepesana Patafilo of the Hurricanes scores a try during round one of the Super Rugby Trans Tasman with the NSW Waratahs. Photo: Getty Images
    Pepesana Patafilo of the Hurricanes scores a try during round one of the Super Rugby Trans Tasman with the NSW Waratahs. Photo: Getty Images
    New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 64-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-based team.

    The Waratahs have endured a wretched season so far, with Whitaker appointed in an interim capacity alongside Jason Gilmore after Rob Penney was fired following a run of five straight defeats in Super Rugby AU.

    Despite the coaching change the losses have continued for a callow Waratahs squad, who finished bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings without a win in eight games ahead of losing their Trans-Tasman opener at Sydney Cricket Ground.

    "In the Sydney market everyone wants to see attacking rugby, but I think the mindset needs to change and that's what we're working on now," said Whitaker.

    "We're trying to change that mindset. Still play attacking rugby for sure, but on the back of your defence you can play some attacking rugby.

    "It's not going to happen overnight so that's what we've got to work on."

    Whitaker was critical of a defence that conceded 10 tries in a game that featured the fifth highest combined points total in Super Rugby history.

    Julian Savea opened the scoring for the Hurricanes in the third minute while Jordie Barrett notched up a total of 17 points for the New Zealanders.

    "It's tough isn't it?" said Whitaker.

    "As we said in the sheds: How do you score 48 points and lose the game? Just too many soft tries.

    "We knew that they've got plenty of X factor, they're big ball carriers, but too many soft tries.

    "Just not acceptable and I think there's probably three or four tries there, which individuals need to put their hands up and say: not good enough." 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter