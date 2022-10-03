Whiffin new attack coach for Highlanders

Richard Whiffin. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have gone international to find the latest member of their coaching staff. But Richard Whiffin is no stranger.

The Englishman was today announced as the attack coach for the Highlanders, alongside new head coach Clarke Dermody for the 2023 season.

It is 13 years since Whiffin was on the staff of London Irish and the English club made the Premiership final, thanks in part to the efforts of its talented prop... a Southland chap called Dermody.

“I worked with Richard when I was a player and was impressed by his abilities then,’’ Dermody said.

‘‘He has since gone on to do a great deal more in some of the toughest competitions in Europe. While his portfolio is attack, his background suggests he has the ability to get the best out of our players and get them to improve their all-round game.”

Whiffin became London Irish attack coach in 2010 before heading to Gloucester to implement a development plan for the club’s academy players.

His flair for attack was recognised in 2018 when he joined the England under-20 coaching staff to lead the attack and backs.

Richard Whiffin with Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti during an England U20 training session in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

In May 2019, he joined Welsh club Scarlets and again was tasked with directing the team’s attacking play, working alongside former Highlanders defence coach Glenn Delaney.

Under Whiffin’s eye, Scarlets were among the top try-scoring teams in the PRO14 over the past few years.

The coach is actually in New Zealand, but not on Highlanders duty yet.

He is a member of the coaching team with Wales, preparing for its opening game in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Whiffin said he was eager to experience coaching in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

“Super Rugby has always been a huge part of my rugby education, from watching on TV as a child to studying the competition as a coach, so to get the opportunity to coach in the competition is a massive privilege that I am really grateful to the Highlanders for."

‘‘I am really looking forward to getting down to Dunedin and experiencing all that it has to offer.

‘‘The Highlanders have always had a great tradition of fast-paced, expansive rugby and I look forward to adding to that and working with the coaching group and players to excite our fans.’’

Whiffin joins defence coach Dave Dillon, skills coach Riki Flutey and mentor Chris Boyd in Dermody’s Highlanders staff.

There is one spot remaining, and it is widely assumed Otago coach Tom Donnelly will soon be named in a forwards/set piece coaching role for the club.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz