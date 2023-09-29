Whitelock still setting the standards

Brodie Retallick (left) and Sam Whitelock prepare for a scrum during their World Cup match against Namibia. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand have flown under the radar at the World Cup since their opening loss to France, but Brodie Retallick has given a glimpse into a competitive team culture that makes it foolhardy to write off their chances of a fourth title.

Retallick's fellow lock Sam Whitelock has been named among the replacements for their Pool A contest against Italy in Lyon on Saturday morning (NZ time) and will win his 149th cap if he comes off the bench, surpassing the great Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black.

Asked what influence his long-standing partner in the All Blacks engine-room has had on his own career, Retallick said it had all been about matching 34-year-old Whitelock's fierce drive to be the very best.

"He was the number one lock and had been established in the All Blacks before I was," Retallick told reporters.

"It was the competition to keep getting better and reach his level. He has done that for so long, which is also a massive achievement.

"Even this week, even though he was named on the bench, he was still pushing everyone around the field and trying to out-do everyone.

"Playing a lot of test matches with him has been special but the competitiveness he has throughout the training week, week-in week-out, has been the biggest benefit."

Coach Ian Foster said on Wednesday that any celebration of the twice World Cup winner's milestone would have to wait until after the Italy match.

Retallick, who made his return from a serious knee injury against France, said the All Blacks would be focusing on their own game rather than worrying too much about what the improving Italians would bring to the contest.

"You can't be distracted by what the Italians may or may not bring. We've obviously previewed them and understand a bit of their structure and how they want to play the game," he said.

"But from our point of view it's mainly the moment, from the get-go. The start is going to be massively important. We can only do our job the best we can and then trust the team mate left or right of you to do that."

Richie McCaw watched the All Blacks train in Lyon this week. Photo: Reuters

The All Blacks pack was bullied by the Springboks in their final warm-up for the World Cup and in their first ever pool phase loss in the tournament opener against the hosts.

Scrum coach Greg Feek said progress had been made during training on their bye week in the southwest France following the 71-3 victory over Namibia in their second match.

"The best way to judge that for us is within our own camp," said the former prop, who was in the All Blacks side that beat Italy 101-3 at the 1999 World Cup.

"When you see boys get up from set piece, their eyes nearly popping out their heads and really looking at each other and thinking, 'that's what we need'. That's one part of it. But tomorrow's the true test of where we are at."

Italy ready for what's coming

Italy coach Kieran Crowley said his fearless young side will not be fazed by the country's poor record against New Zealand.

The Italians have never beaten the All Blacks in 15 attempts, and have often been on the wrong end of big scorelines, but New Zealander Crowley said that would mean nothing at OL Stadium.

"This team has never played New Zealand and the New Zealand team they'll name today has never played Italy," he told reporters.

"We are under no illusions as to what is coming. They are going to come at us, and they are going to be aggressive and they are going to try to intimidate us. They'll try to bully us. We have to embrace that challenge.

"This group of 33 players have really matured over the last 18 months. We've got a lot more confidence in our ability, they back themselves, they have some courage. We have no fear."

Crowley made three changes to his team with Dino Lamb, Luca Morisi and Stephen Varney returning to a matchday squad similar to that which beat Namibia 52-8.

"We've got to show some courage, we've got to play. We are not going out there to try to keep the score down. We are going out there to try to win the game," Crowley said.

"But we are not going to be stupid about how we play. We've looked at the way we think we can put pressure on New Zealand and we will attempt to do that in different places. We will play though."

Italy are currently in second place in Pool A, with 10 points, three points behind France and five ahead of the All Blacks.

A surprise win over New Zealand would see Italy reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time.

All Blacks v Italy

OL Stadium, Lyon

Kickoff: 8am Saturday (NZ time)

ALL BLACKS

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 8 Ardie Savea (capt), 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Reserves: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Sam Whitelock, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

ITALY

15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Ange Capuozzo, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Dino Lamb, 3 Marco Riccioni , 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Reserves: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Toa Halafihi, 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Paolo Odogwu.