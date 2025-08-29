Yet more family success sought

Southland Boys’ captain Jimmy Taylor in action during the South Island First XV final against Christchurch Boys’ in Invercargill. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Jimmy reckons the Taylors could take the Withys in a backyard game of rugby.

What a game that would be.

Sean, Aaron and Taine Withy all captained the Southland Boys’ First XV. Sean has gone on to be a regular in the Highlanders lineup and he is the Southland Stags captain.

Harry, Jack and Jimmy Taylor have also all played for the school’s top rugby team.

Jack is a hooker for Southland and the Highlanders, and Harry is an openside for Otago.

But first five Jimmy has a national title to his name. He landed a clutch drop goal in the 2023 Top Four final to help set up a 32-29 win over Westlake Boys’.

The talented 18-year-old has another shot at glory this season.

Southland Boys’ play Rotorua Boys’ in the national semifinal in Palmerston North today.

Get through that and they play the winner of the other playoff, between Feilding High School and Westlake Boys’, in Sunday’s final.

Jimmy is backing his team. He is also backing the Taylors against the Withys.

"I think we'd have a bit of speed on them, I reckon," Jimmy said.

Jimmy has plenty of that. With two older brothers, he had to be quick.

The trio played a lot of knee rugby in the living room when they were growing up. Harry, 24, has six years on Jimmy, and Jack, 22, has a four-year advantage.

He also has a twin sister, Maddie, and an older sister, Jordyn.

"They didn’t take it easy on me," Jimmy said.

"At the end of the game, there was always someone crying, there was always a fight or something.

"Everyone's pretty competitive, especially me."

The hardening-up process got put on the fast track. It also fostered that keen competitive streak he mentioned.

Jimmy likes to win and he is happy to carry an extra load to get the victory.

He banged over another crucial drop goal in the dying seconds to help Southland Boys’ edge King’s 27-26 in a tense Southern Schools Rugby Championship final in Invercargill earlier this month.

"Oh, 100%. I don't know what it is really, in those moments ... I just step up to the occasion.

"I just want the ball in my hands."

The Taylors have got a rugby post in the paddock on their farm in Waimumu.

"Harry used to be a kicker as well and sometimes Jack used to go out there when he was a bit younger, so there'd be all three of us doing some goal kicks."

All that training will be put to good use again against Rotorua Boys’ this afternoon.

"We’ve done a bit of research on them. They look like a pretty good team. No doubt those North Island teams are pretty strong."

Southland Boys’ were heavy underdogs in 2023. But this time around, they have finals experience.

Flanker Josh Cairns and prop Presley McHugh were also part of the championship squad, while hooker Luka Salesa was in the team that year but did not go to the Top Four finals.

They have good memories.

"Oh, it was pretty crazy, showing up to the airport and half of Southland was there, and we got a haka. It still doesn’t feel real now, to be honest.

"Everyone in Southland was backing us."

Jimmy is hoping to follow in Jack’s footsteps and play for the Stags.

Harry has not been disowned. But he was not too popular on Stag Day when Otago beat Southland 24-15.

"Oh yeah, I talk to Harry on the odd occasion, but when it's Southland versus Otago, I back Southland."