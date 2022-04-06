Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Zingari, Wakatipu flying flag in under-85kg competition

    The Carisbrook Bush Pigs will not be back to defend their title this season.

    The Dunedin-based team won the under-85kg National Club Cup last year.

    But a few key personnel have moved on and it was more of hybrid team, which is no longer in fitting with the competition.

    Otago will be represented, though.

    Dunedin club Zingari-Richmond has entered a team and the Wakatipu Waka Dogs will also fly the flag for the region.

    New Zealand Rugby released the draw yesterday.

    Forty-seven teams from across 12 provincial unions are set to compete in the competition in 2022.

    In the early rounds, the teams will compete in three regional sections to minimise disruption to the regular club season.

    While the schedule has yet to be finalised, fans can anticipate the first of the cross-regional match-ups to kick off in early June with a final set to be announced for early September.

    NZR participation manager and under-85 competition manager Mike Hester said the competition had seen great growth in size and popularity since its launch in 2020, up from 19 teams in its inaugural year.

    "Even with the disruption of Covid-19, we’ve seen huge growth in the past three years, cementing how important this competition is for the community game," he said.

    "It’s a real privilege to be able to put this grade and its participants in the limelight, and to provide an opportunity for these players to play on a national stage."

