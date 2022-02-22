Scrum safety still crucial, Coltman says

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Liam Coltman loves both a good scrum and a free-flowing game of rugby, and says there is no reason the two cannot go hand in hand.

As Super Rugby Pacific officials aim to make the competition a more attractive spectacle for viewers, they have promised to crack down on scrums — and other parts of the game — taking too long off the clock.

Liam Coltman.

That does not bother Coltman, but the veteran Highlanders hooker notes there is a limit to how quickly the game’s pre-eminent physical battle can take place.

"Everyone’s trying to do it as fast as they possibly can," he said yesterday.

"But people need to remember it’s a pretty technical side of the game, and it needs to be nailed right because people can get quite badly hurt if you try and rush something like that.

"It takes both sides, really. You’ve got to be ready and on, and do it as fast as you can, but there’s also got to be a bit of safety around that."

The sheer physics involved in a scrum meant you could not rush it, Coltman said.

"Not to the point where guys are getting put in positions that are dangerous.

"I’m all for speeding up the game, but there’s a difference between taking a rest and slowing the game down, and trying to get your whole set-up right.

"There’s a lot of force going into a scrum. Most are well over 1000kg, so that’s a lot of pressure, especially for a front-rower to be putting into his neck and spine."

Coltman will still have to perform but he will probably get a decent crack at regular Highlanders starts this season with co-captain Ash Dixon having departed.

He and his team-mates will have to step up against the Crusaders on Friday following their error-strewn loss to the Chiefs in the opening round in Queenstown.

"We’re working really hard to fine-tune our game and get it to where it needs to be.

"We were there or thereabouts, and we put some good phases together at times. Just a few individual errors, and a lot of dropped ball, cost us at certain points, and we couldn’t put real pressure on them.

"The Chiefs have got some really good players and they played outstandingly."

Coltman lamented the absence of the students from the Zoo for the Crusaders derby but said the Highlanders would still relish playing at home.

And against the old enemy? Perfect.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone who gets to play, especially up front, because they’re a world-class side.

"They’ve got quality guys and it’s going to be a big old battle. We just need to nail our details during the week and come game time, be ready for it."

There is talk of New Zealand Rugby breaking the Queenstown bubble a week early but Coltman said yesterday the players did not know any of the specifics.

They were handling the bubble fine, he said.

"We’re definitely looking forward to getting home at some stage, but at the moment we’re just focused on week to week.

"It’s been all good. It is what it is. We’re away from our families and friends, but it’s brought us closer together because we’re with each other pretty much every single hour."

--The inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki will be held in a condensed bubble in Taupo.

NZR yesterday announced the four women’s teams, including the new South Island-based Matatu, would gather for games on March 5, March 10 and March 15 before a final on March 20.

Blues, Chiefs Manawa and Hurricanes Poua players will drive to Taupo next week, while Matatu will travel on a charter flight.

NZR professional manager Chris Lendrum said consultation with the teams and players association determined this was the best option.

“We are 100% committed to seeing this competition go ahead, and under the current Covid-19 regulations, this is the best option to see that happen.

“We appreciate the commitment that is required from our players and management staff to relocate for this period of time."