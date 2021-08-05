Ellesse Andrews crosses the finishing line first during heat 1 of the women's Keirin repechages. Andrews went on to win silver in the final race. Photo: Getty

New Zealand has a new queen of the velodrome.

Ellesse Andrews has claimed a brilliant silver medal in the women's Keirin on Thursday night, with a sensational ride in the final.

The 21-year-old had to do it the hard way – coming from the back of the field – and also had to contend with team tactics from the two Ukraine riders.

But as she has done consistently in Tokyo, Andrews produced a blistering final two laps, to claim silver, 0.061 of a second behind Dutch rider Shanne Braspennincx.

Canada's Lauriane Genest picked up bronze.

It is New Zealand's first cycling medal at these Games, capping off an extremely impressive two days for the Christchurch rider.

Andrews looked to use the sprint lane on the inside initially, but when that closed down she went the long way, swinging out wide to improve her place in the field.

She settled in fourth, and from there it was a sprint - with her and Braspennincx slightly pulling away. The Dutch rider won, 0.091sec ahead of Andrews.

"I can't stop crying," Andres told Sky Sport.

"I think in a Keirin you just have to get the absolute right balance of physical effort and tactical execution. To get that right today and to get a silver medal, I'm so proud of myself.

"To come away from this championships with a silver medal is just amazing."