South reigns supreme at national champs

Alexandra’s Marilyn Bunce competes in the petanque open singles national championships at the Dunedin City Petanque Club on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

An Ashburton duo emerged from New Zealand’s petanque elite to contest a tight final on Saturday.

Neville Bensdorp edged Richard Browne 13-12 to claim the national open singles at the Dunedin City Petanque Club.

The duo emerged from a strong field of 48 players which featured many upsets and many top players not quite making the cut for the championship section.

Alexandra’s Marilyn Bunce ensured there was Otago representation in the top four, while nine-time champion Georgia Vakauta (Vikings, Auckland) joined her.

Dunedin City’s Jackson Gallagher finished fifth-equal, making him the highest placed junior.

Fellow Dunedin City player Phillip Lyall placed first in the championship consolation section, while Southland’s Nick Jegousse won the plate over top seed Andre Noel.

Dunedin’s City’s Matthew Scott finished second in a youth singles field that was decimated by Covid-19.

He was edged away from the top spot by Rotorua Academy’s Keelan Noel, whose club mate Dylan Francis finished third.

Dunedin City’s Rebecca Scott and Xenn Hook finished fourth and fifth.

In the open doubles, Andre Noel (Wellington) and Vakautu defended their title, although they had to work hard to get it.

They were pushed by Bunce — who continued her fantastic weekend — and Pat O’Shea in the final.

Local duo Cathryn and Phillip Lyall placed third and won the Whanau Cup for the highest-placed family team.

-- JEFF CHESHIRE