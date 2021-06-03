Jacob Duffy. Photo: ODT files

More than 30 people have been nominated for this year’s Southland sports awards.

The finalists were announced last night and the awards will be handed out on June 25.

Sport Southland hosts the annual awards on behalf of the Southland Amateur Sports Trust, which has owned the awards since their inception in 1953, making these the longest-running awards of their kind in New Zealand.

The Sport Southland Services to Sport, with up to four people able to be honoured each year, will also be announced at the awards.

The public will get the chance to be involved over the next month through the People’s Choice award.

Southland Sports Awards

Finalists

Masters Achievement:

Dwight Grieve (athletics)

Southland men’s masters team (golf)

Team of the Year:

Southland Sharks 3×3 (basketball)

Southland men’s team (bowls)

Southland under 18 mixed team (touch)

Southland elite women’s sprint team (track cycling)

Official of the Year:

Erin Criglington (cycling)

Nicky McNaught (squash)

Kristie Simpson (netball)

Peter Pasco (cricket)

Coach of the Year:

Shaun Cantwell (athletics)

Sid Cumming (cycling)

Dale Macleod (rugby)

Scott Eade (touch)

Administrator of the Year:

Elizabeth Henry (Parkrun)

Ignacio Sande (football)

Noel Eade (softball)

Junior Sportsperson of the Year:

Rhylee Akeroyd (cycling)

Cormac Buchanan (motorbike racing)

Losa Fifita (netball)

Quinn Hartley (athletics)

Shakira Mirfin (rowing)

Shawn Perry (indoor bowls)

Dean Stewart (multisport)

Jack Symon (moto-cross)

Kennedy Taylor (athletics)

Senior Sportsperson of the Year:

Jacob Duffy (cricket)

Kirsty James (cycling)

Nick Kergozou (cycling)

Amy du Plessis (rugby)

Corbin Strong (cycling)

Megan Whitehead (shearing)

Tori Peeters (athletics)

Alena Saili (rugby)