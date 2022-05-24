Stone standout performer

Diving in the national championships finals at Moana Pool are (from left) Liam Stone, Fraser Tavener and Maggie Squire. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin had a glimpse of what the world will see in Birmingham later this year.

New Zealand’s Commonwealth Games and world championships divers were on show at Moana Pool over the past three days, at the national diving championships.

North Harbour’s Liam Stone, who represented New Zealand at the past two Games, starred in the open men’s category.

He won the 3m springboard title, edging Waitakere’s Frazer Tavener, before partnering Tavener to win the open men’s 3m synchro title.

Tavener claimed another title in the open mixed 3m synchro, teaming up with North Harbour’s Maggie Squire.

Squire claimed the open women’s 3m title herself, beating Sophie Derbyshire in a two-person competition.

In yesterday’s open 1m competitions, Stone and Squire claimed another title each.

In the women’s open platform, North Harbour’s Mikali Dawson scored 199.95 points to claim a narrow victory over her club-mate, Holly Winchester, by 0.85 points.

Luke Sipkes, also of North Harbour, edged Wellington’s Arno Lee to win the men’s open platform title.

Diving Otakou’s Lucia Luxton was third in the elite B girls 3m competition, while also teaming up with fellow Otakou diver Lyvia Nilsen to finish third in the elite A/B girls 3m synchro.

-- Jeff Cheshire