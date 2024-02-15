Thursday, 15 February 2024

Fairweather claims silver at World Champs

    1. Sport
    2. Swimming

    Erika Fairweather was pipped for another gold by less than a second at the World Aquatic...
    Erika Fairweather was pipped for another gold by less than a second at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha. Photo: Getty Images
    Erika Fairweather has just fallen short of a second world title in a week after finishing second in the 200m freestyle at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha.

    On Monday, the 20-year-old won the 400m title becoming the first New Zealander to win a World Aquatic Championship event.

    Fairweather went into today’s final having swam the fastest semifinal time but was edged out by Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey.

    Haughey won in a time of 1 min 54.89 secs with the Kiwi 00.88 seconds behind in 1 min 55.77 secs.

    Reigning world champion Mollie O’Callaghan was not competing at the event. She set a world record of 1 min 52.85 to win last year’s title in Fukuoka. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus and Canadian Summer McIntosh, who rounded out the podium a year ago, were also not swimming in Doha.

    Commonwealth Games champion Lewis Clareburt finished seventh in the 200m butterfly final, almost two seconds behind winner Tomoru Honda of Japan.

     

    NZ Herald