Stunning finish for freestyle bronze

Erika Fairweather celebrates her bronze medal in the 400m freestyle at the world championships in Fukuoka. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin teenager Erika Fairweather has produced the swim of her life in the "race of the century".

The 19-year-old delivered a stunning performance in the 400m freestyle at the world championships, finishing in 3min 59.59sec to shave a full second off her personal best and become just the fifth woman to go under the 4min mark.

It was a remarkable finish against two swimming powerhouses, finishing just shy of Australia’s Ariane Titmus, who set a world record of 3min 55.38sec, and America’s Katie Ledecky with 3min 58.73sec.

Fairweather sat comfortably in fourth for most of the race — labelled the "race of the century" because of the quality of the field — behind Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh, who held the 400m world record heading into the competition.

The Dunedin swimmer posted a lightning-quick 29.09sec over the final 50m to secure a podium finish.

"That race was one of the most hyped-up races of the meet," Fairweather said.

"We had the world champion, the Olympic champion and the world record holder in the race.

"To be racing with them was special and to get up on the podium with them was so cool.

"I really wanted to break that 4min mark — that was my main goal. I had a bit of fun with it and also managed to end up with a bronze medal around my neck, so I’m beyond stoked."

She became the second Otago athlete, after double Olympic champion Danyon Loader, to win a medal at the world championships.

Loader was also 19 when he won bronze in the 400m freestyle at the 1994 world championships.

The race puts Fairweather in a good position ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

Other Dunedin swimmers also made their mark.

Caitlin Deans placed 16th in the 1500m freestyle with her time of 16min 24.56sec, the second-fastest international time of her career.

Luan Grobbelaar was 20th in his Aquablack debut in the 400m individual medley, and Zac Reid was 32nd in the 400m freestyle and 41st in the 200m freestyle.

