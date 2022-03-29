Taylor keen to enjoy final series for NZ

Ross Taylor in action during a One Day international cricket match between the Black Caps and Bangladesh, held at the University Oval in 2019. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Black Caps great Ross Taylor has shed his tears and is now ready to have some fun.

Taylor has come to terms with his looming retirement and simply wants to enjoy the three-match ODI series against a relatively unfamiliar opponent, the Netherlands, starting today.

He had son Jonty with him at this final press conference yesterday as he reflected on his retirement announcement earlier this year and his final series in New Zealand colours.

"I’m excited. But I’m probably less emotional than I was last time," Taylor said.

"Back then, I’d just made my mind up and only let a few people know, whereas now I’ve had two or three months to digest it, and a lot has happened since then.

"I’m just looking forward to playing some one-day cricket again, and obviously just enjoying myself."

Taylor, who turned 38 earlier this month, played the last of his 112 tests against Bangladesh in January.

He was an interested spectator when the Black Caps drew the test series 1-1 with South Africa last month.

"I didn’t miss it, so that was a good sign.

"I’m happy with the decision I made. You know it’s the end, so just go out there and enjoy it.

"I’m sure, once the career is over, I will look back on it with fond memories.

"I haven’t played in over a month so I’m just looking forward to getting out there and enjoying whatever situations come about.

"I’m sure there will be nerves — there are nerves whenever you play."

Taylor will today play his 234th ODI, but his first since March 26 last year.

He had not really looked beyond this series but knew he would miss a few things.

"The nerves, the beginning of a series ... you’re a long time retired.

"I will miss the camaraderie of team-mates."

Black Caps captain Tom Latham was not sure what the team had planned to send off its great talisman.

Anything less than a convincing 3-0 series whitewash over the Dutch would be a disappointment, though.

"For Ross, it’s about signing his New Zealand career off in style," Latham said.

"He’s a guy who’s played a lot of cricket for New Zealand and deserves a good send-off."

It is something of a makeshift Black Caps team — a bunch of players are absent on IPL duty — but it is a mark of the depth in the squad that most have experienced meaningful international cricket in various formats.

Latham was giving little away on the make-up of the XI for the opening game.

The Netherlands missed an opportunity to get a first crack at the Black Caps when the sole T20 was washed out on Friday night.

Captain Pieter Seelaar said his team had not played much cricket lately but he was confident the 50-over game gave the Dutch a chance to be competitive.

"I think it’s a very suitable format for us, in terms of where our strengths lie.

"We’ve got a good variety in our attack, which will be crucial to take wickets throughout 50 overs.

"I think, with the combinations we’ve got, we can cause some problems for New Zealand, and this is an opportunity we don’t get a lot and should really embrace."

-- HAYDEN MEIKLE

ODI series



The squads



Black Caps: Tom Latham (captain), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Rippon.

Schedule



Today: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

Saturday: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Monday: Seddon Park, Hamilton