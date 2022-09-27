Balmacewen1 too good for No.2 team

With summer around the corner, Dunedin’s premier tennis competition began at the weekend.

On the men’s side, six teams will play for the President’s Cup: Balmacewen 1, Balmacewen 2, Andy Bay Sharks 1, Andy Bay Sharks 2, Otago Boys’ Taieri and St Clair.

Each tie will feature two singles and two doubles.

The women’s draw will begin late next month.

In the first men’s round, Balmacewen 1 got its season off to a great start with a 3-1 win over Balmacewen 2.

In the top singles, Mat McCutcheon’s serve was too solid for Henry Gong as he won 6-3, 6-2.

Developing player Hugo Barsby got one back for Balmacewen 2 as his speed and ball retrieval skills were too much for Sergey Sanin, winning 6-2, 6-0.

In the doubles, McCutcheon and Sinclair proved too strong for Sanin and Fraser Richardson, winning 6-2 6-0.

The match of the tie was Sinclair and Sabin taking on Barsby and Richardson.

The former combination made to a strong start, winning the opening set 6-3.

However, momentum swung as late in the second set as Barsby and Richardson won some long exchanges, winning the second set 6-4.

Sinclair and Sanin regrouped in the match tiebreak, claiming it 10-4.

St Clair beat Andy Bay Sharks 1 3-1.

In the top singles, Jeff Elliotte had too much experience for junior Matthew Campbell, who showed glimpses of his potential, but the serve-volley style of Elliotte earned him a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

In the No.2 singles, Sam Sherburd beat Abraham Kam in a nail-biter 6-2, 2-6, 10-4.

With both players having a hard-hitting style, Sherburd was able to stay solid enough in the match tiebreak to get across the line.

St Clair won the top doubles pairing but Andy Bay Sharks were able to get a consolation victory at bottom.

Taieri defaulted to Andy Bay Sharks 2 due to player unavailability.

