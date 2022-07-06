Defiant Djokovic storms back, Jabeur rallies



Just when Novak Djokovic's troubling year looked like hitting another low, he salvaged his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title by coming back from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

The Serbian top seed had looked in all kinds of trouble against the inspired 20-year-old after being outplayed for two sets on Tuesday, but stormed back to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and set up a clash with Britain's surprise semi-finalist Cameron Norrie.

In the end there was an air of inevitability about the outcome as the battle-hardened 35-year-old seized control to reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at Wimbledon.

He also extended an unbeaten run at Wimbledon that goes back to 2017 and now stands at 26 matches.

Djokovic has not added to his 20 major titles this year after being deported before the Australian Open following a Covid-19 standoff and then losing to old adversary Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

He might even be barred from the US Open over his decision to shun a Covid vaccine but kept alive the prospect of facing Spaniard Nadal in Sunday's Wimbledon final with a seventh career comeback from two sets down.

After taking the acclaim of the crowd on Centre Court, Djokovic explained how he had turned it around.

"The first two sets compared to the last three was like two different matches," Djokovic, who is now joint second all-time with Jimmy Connors on 83 Wimbledon match wins, said.

"He (Sinner) was the better player for two sets, then I went out and had a toilet break and had a little pep talk with myself in the mirror, it's actually true. I broke early in the third set and that gave me a confidence boost and I saw a little doubt in him."

Sinner, the 10th seed, looked primed for the biggest win of his career to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Matteo Berrettini who reached last year's showpiece match. But he wilted under a Djokovic onslaught.

When Djokovic produced a miraculous winner on the slide to earn a break point for a double break in the seventh game of the fifth set, ending up on his belly in a superman pose, Sinner knew he was facing mission impossible. The Italian belted a volley long on the next point and then Djokovic held to love to seal victory.

Meanwhile, British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final when he twice came from behind to beat unseeded Belgian David Goffin in five sets to set up a dream meeting with Djokovic.

Norrie looked out of sorts for much of the match but, lifted by the fans who threw their support behind their adopted South Africa-born home hope, found an extra gear in a tense fifth set to secure the biggest win of his career by 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5.

"I can't even talk, I'm so happy to get through with such a great team, such a great family and friends here," said the 26-year-old who was ranked 50th a little over a year ago.

"It wasn't going my way from the beginning. All credit to David, he was moving me and playing really good, but thanks to you guys (the crowd) I managed to stay as patient as I could."

Jabeur rallies to reach semis

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur, the highest surviving seed in the women's draw, recovered from losing her first set at this year's Wimbledon to beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 and reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Since losing in the opening round at this year's Roland Garros in a shock defeat, Jabeur has won 10 straight matches on grass, having arrived at the All England Club with a title in Berlin in the lead-up.

Jabeur will next meet her friend - 103rd-ranked Tatjana Maria, who earlier beat fellow German Jule Niemeier, 4-6 6-2 7-5 in an entertaining battle, for a place in Saturday's final.

Jabeur said it will be tough to play against her "barbecue buddy" Maria, who returned from maternity leave only last year after giving birth to her second daughter and reached her first major semi-final at the 47th attempt.

The 27-year-old is the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam singles semi-final and is bidding to become the first woman from Africa to win a major.