Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Djokovic unlikely for Australian Open, father says

    1. Sport
    2. Tennis

    Novak Djokovic has won nine Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, including this year’s tournament...
    Novak Djokovic has won nine Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, including this year’s tournament. Photo: Getty Images
    Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the Australian Open if rules on Covid-19 vaccinations are not relaxed, the world No 1’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said.

    Organisers of the year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne have said that all players will have to be vaccinated to take part.

    Djokovic has so far declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and his father told Serbia’s TV Prva that governing body Tennis Australia’s stance on players being vaccinated was tantamount to ‘‘blackmail’’.

    ‘‘As far as vaccines and non-vaccines are concerned, it is the personal right of each of us whether we will be vaccinated or not.No-one has the right to enter into our intimacy,’’ news website B92 quoted Srdjan as saying.

    ‘‘Under these blackmails and conditions, [Djokovic] probably won’t [play]. I wouldn’t do that. And he’s my son, so you decide for yourself.’’

    Djokovic has won nine Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, including this year’s tournament, and shares the record of 20 men’s Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

    Nadal has confirmed he will play at Melbourne Park in January but Federer will miss the tournament as he recovers from another knee surgery.

    The Australian Open begins on January 17. 

    Reuters

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter