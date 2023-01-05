Grand Slam winner crashes out of ASB Classic

Sloane Stephens was knocked out in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

Former champion Sloane Stephens was “upset but not devastated” after falling at the first hurdle at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.

On a day when all matches were confined to indoor courts due to constant rain, Stephens was the most high-profile victim, falling 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova (world No 130).

It was far from ideal for the 2016 Auckland winner – who also has a US Open title on her CV – but the 29-year-old was rational.

“I wish I could have played better, I wish I could have done some things differently,” said the second seed. “But overall I’m upset but I’m not devastated. It’s the first game of the year so I have to be realistic and just know there’s stuff to build on.”

Both players had to endure difficult circumstances.

They took to the court late on Tuesday night but only 21 minutes were completed, due to rain, before the match was shifted inside on Wednesday, on faster courts with a lower bounce.

“It’s always tough,” said Stephens. “But it’s the same for me and the opponent so you have to deal with it. No one likes rain at an outdoor tennis tournament.

“And the indoor courts are way slicker and they don’t bounce as much; it’s kind of like playing two different tournaments.”

World No 37 Stephens admitted it was also weird playing without fans, reminding her of Covid times.

She now plans to play the WTA event in Hobart next week ahead of the Australian Open.

Her demise means Leylah Fernandez and Czech Karolina Muchova are the top contenders left in the bottom half of the draw, with more high-profile names on the other side.

In contrast to Stephens, compatriot Sofia Kenin made a solid start to her ASB Classic return, with an impressive victory.

The 2020 Australian Open champion edged China’s Xinyu Wang, winning 7-6 (6), 6-3 in 96 minutes.

Kenin is on the comeback trail.

She was ranked as high as world No 4 in early 2020 but has struggled with illness, injury and form since then and is now at 149, relying on a wildcard to play here.

“I’m just going to try to take one match at a time,” said Kenin. “I feel fit - I’m happy with the way I feel on court. So it’s just a matter of things clicking for me and definitely I feel like if I keep going on this path, it should click.”

Like Stephens, Kenin also worked hard to adjust to the indoor courts. “They felt really fast especially with who I played,” said Kenin. “She’s the type of player who plays really flat.”

The first set tiebreak was bizarre, as 86th-ranked Wang sprinted to a 5-0 lead, before Kenin mounted an unlikely comeback.

“It’s not the ideal situation to start off a tiebreaker but anything can happen,” said Kenin. “It’s easier to play when you’re down, I guess because you feel free and then when it gets closer you get tight. But I managed to save two set points so I’m happy with clutch tennis.”

The second set was more straightforward, as the 21-year-old Wang continued to struggle on serve.

Kenin grabbed an early break and never looked like surrendering the initiative, before converting her first match point.

On an adjacent court inside the ASB Tennis centre dome, former Auckland champion Lauren Davis also enjoyed an simple progression, beating Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-1 in 75 minutes.

The American, on her ninth consecutive appearance here, made light work of a player ranked only two places above her (No 85 to 87), breaking the Slovakian’s serve five times.

She admitted afterwards that the indoor conditions - without the vagaries of the wind - suited her style, which is predicated on flat groundstrokes with minimal topspin.

Seventh seed Danka Kovinic was the other player to progress on Wednesday.