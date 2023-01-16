Injured Kyrgios pulls out, Americans advance

Fresh from a title win in New Zealand, Coco Gauff confirmed her good form with a straight sets win over Katerina Siniakova in the first round in Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images

Home favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury on the eve of his first-round match in a huge blow to organisers after in-form Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff raced into the second round on the opening day.

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios revealed he had suffered a torn meniscus and decided to withdraw after a hitting practice session with doubles partner Thanisi Kokkinakis.

"Obviously, I'm extremely disappointed, this is one of the most important tournaments of my career, it hasn't been easy at all," Kyrgios told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"This coming around is just bad timing but that's life, you know. Injuries are part of the sport."

Kyrgios said he thought he had had a real shot at becoming the first Australian since Mark Edmondson in 1976 to win the men's singles title.

"We felt we had a genuine chance of winning an event, winning a Grand Slam and answering the questions."

The withdrawal also ends Kyrgios and Kokkinakis's defence of the men's doubles title, a year after the "Special K's" drew massive crowds through their unlikely championship run.

With Kyrgios gone and Ash Barty retired, the chances of a another home champion for local fans are greatly diminished.

Nadal wins fitness battle

Defending champion Rafa Nadal dropped a set but prevailed in a battle of fitness against Jack Draper to reach the second round with an unconvincing 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 over the injured Briton.

Fellow lefthander Draper played superb tennis to level the match at a set all but the 21-year-old soon developed leg troubles and was left groaning in pain as Nadal closed out the match on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal was broken first game of the final set when Draper punished a dubious attempted drop-shot with a winner but the Spaniard won the next six games in succession to claim the match as the ailing Briton bowed out swinging.

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, will next face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the third round.

Gauff to meet Raducanu

US fans were encouraged after seeing Pegula, seeded third behind Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, needing less than an hour to see off Jaqueline Cristian 6-0 6-1.

Pegula hit her stride early in the new season by helping the United States win the inaugural United Cup, and the 28-year-old simply overpowered her Romanian opponent on Monday.

There were loud cheers from the Margaret Court Arena crowd when Cristian held serve in the second set to avoid the dreaded 'double bagel'.

"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence winning matches like that, knowing I'm playing really focused every single point and not letting any kind of points or games go to waste," said Pegula.

"Definitely first matches are always really tough, especially at a slam, there's so much hype and anxious nerves leading up. So I'm glad it just went very smooth."

Danielle Collins, runner up to Ash Barty at Melbourne Park last year, had an injury timeout for a knee issue before grinding out a 7-5 5-7 6-4 win over Anna Kalinskaya.

"Any time you're on the court playing three-hour matches, you especially want to win, so I just needed to push through the hurdle a little bit," the 13th seeded American said.

"Definitely had a scare there with the injury in the first set but I was able to work through it. I'm just counting my lucky stars there a bit, it really was not a good start for me."

Amanda Anisimova was unable to continue the good start for American women at the first Grand Slam since Serena Williams hung up her racket, the 28th seed tumbling out 6-3 6-4 at the hands of Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

With Barty and Williams both retired, and twice champion Naomi Osaka pregnant with her first child, Melbourne Park will almost certainly crown a first-time women's champion this year.

There were convincing early wins on Monday for two former US Open champions who have been unable to build on their Grand Slam success.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the 2020 champion at Flushing Meadows, beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4, while 2021 winner Emma Raducanu made light work of Tamara Korpatsch in a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Briton Raducanu, now 20, will next face teenager Gauff, who came into the year's first Grand Slam on the back of a title win in Auckland and confirmed her good form with a 6-1 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena.

Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari also had a straightforward 6-1 6-4 win over China's Yuan Yue to set up a tie against Russian qualifier Diana Shnaider.

Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner, a quarter-finalist last year, was the first man to reach the second round, rolling over Briton Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-0 6-2 on John Cain Arena.