Kiwi Erin Routliffe and partner win US Open doubles title

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe (right) celebrate winning the women's doubles final against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the US at Flushing Meadows to win the US Open title. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and her Canadian partner Gabby Dabrowski have knocked off the top-seeded pair of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 to take home the US Open women's doubles title.

It's the pairs second Gram Slam tennis title, following their US Open win over Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in New York two years ago.

Dabrowski and Routliffe entered the tournament as the No. 3 seeds.

Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend were in top form after winning the Australian Open earlier this year but struggled to penetrate their opponents' defences.

Dabrowski and Routliffe appeared completely in sync at Arthur Ashe Stadium as they avenged their defeat to the same opponents in the 2024 Wimbledon final, saving five of the seven break points they faced in a fine defensive effort.

The top seeds ran out of steam in the final game and serving to stay in the match at 4-5, Townsend delivered a pair of double faults.

Routliffe then sent over a superb backhand winner on the penultimate point and Townsend sent a shot well past the baseline on match point.

Dabrowski and Routliffe collapsed into a hug before bouncing around the baseline, relishing their second triumph in New York.

The victory marks the duos third title of the year, following wins at the Stuttgart Open in April and Cincinnati Open earlier in August.

During the trophy ceremony, Routliffe paid tribute to her partner and their enduring partnership.

"I'd like to thank Gaby," she said. "We've had a long partnership so far and I'm so grateful to you. We won our first slam here two years ago, and so to win it again two years later is so exciting. I'm very happy that I get to play with you."

"What a wild ride," the Canadian Dabrowski said to her teammate. "We've been through so much together, I feel extremely grateful to be standing alongside you as a champion today."

The pair will split a NZ$1.7 million cheque.

The result lifts Routliffe to No 3 in the world doubles rankings, leapfrogging Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini - the duo they had ousted in the semifinals.

They are now just the fifth women's team in the Open era to win multiple US Open doubles titles, joining the likes of Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver.

The final capped a memorable women's doubles competition in New York, as the 45-year-old Venus Williams helped pack the stands with her surprise run to the quarter-finals and an impressive crowd turned up for the midday final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"This is probably one of the better crowds I've had for a doubles final so thank you for supporting us," said Townsend, who reached the fourth round of the singles competition and featured in the tournament's revamped mixed doubles as well.

"We try to really be great representation for the tour and to show doubles is still tennis."