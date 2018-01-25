McLachlan beaten in thriller

Ben McLachlan plays a shot close to the net as partner Jan-Lennard Struff looks on during today's Australian Open semifinal. Photo: Getty Images

Ben McLachlan's dream run has come to an end at the Australian Open.

The Queenstown doubles specialist was beaten 4-6 7-5 7-6 in a thriller alongside partner Jan-Lennard Struff in today's semifinal.

Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic proved more clinical in closing the final set tiebreak 7-4.

It had looked promising early, however.

With the score at 5-4 in the first set, McLachlan and Struff broke their opponents to claim the first set.

The second set was a tight affair, but when McLachlan and Struff dropped their serve at 5-5, their opponents swooped in to claim it.

The last set went down to the wire, with neither being broken.

Struff was unable to take a golden opportunity, smashing a break point into the net, leaving Marach and Pavic to hold on and win in the tiebreak.

The loss ends a remarkable run for the world No73-ranked McLachlan, who considered himself a 50/50 chance of even making the draw earlier this year.