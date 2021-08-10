Tuesday, 10 August 2021

McLachlan outdoes Venus in clash of Kiwi doubles players

    1. Sport
    2. Tennis

    Ben McLachlan of Japan and Raven Klassen of South Africa celebrate winning the doubles final match against Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain Citi Open. Photo: Getty Images
    Ben McLachlan of Japan and Raven Klassen of South Africa celebrate winning the doubles final match against Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain Citi Open. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand Olympic bronze medallist Michael Venus and British partner Neal Skupski lost a tight doubles final at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, DC yesterday.

    They were beaten 7-6, 6-4 by Venus’ former partner, South African Raven Klaasen, and New Zealand-born Ben McLachlan, who hails from Queenstown but represents Japan.

    It was certainly a match that got away from the second seeds.

    Venus and Skupski were up a break in the first set but could not close it out.

    They converted just one of nine break-point chances with Klaasen and McLachlan converting twice from five chances.

    McLachlan, who has now won seven ATP doubles titles, said he was thrilled with the win.

    Venus will now travel to Toronto for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, reuniting with new regular partner Tim Puetz, of Germany.

    They are the seventh seeds and have been drawn against the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the first round.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter