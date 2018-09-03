Nadal into quarters at US Open

Rafael Nadal celebrates a third set winner against Nikoloz Basilashvili. Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Top seed Rafael Nadal set up an intriguing quarterfinal showdown with Dominic Thiem after snuffing out a comeback attempt by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili with a 6-3 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4 win at the US Open on Sunday.

The world No 1 looked like he would cruise to an easy win after pocketing the first two sets but the Georgian stepped up his game to take the third set.

The US Open champion would not be denied and fired his seventh ace on match point to end the three hour, 20-minute tussle.

"Two matches in the row that were very tough ones," said Nadal, who had to battle back against Russian Karen Khachanov two days ago.

Nadal praised the 26-year-old Basilashvili, who will break into the top 30 for the first time when the new rankings are released after the tournament.

"He played fantastic. A lot of credit to him. He was playing great, hitting the ball very, very strong," he said.

"I'm very happy to be through," added Nadal after setting up a rematch of June's French Open final, when he crushed Thiem in straight sets to win his 17th major.

Ninth seed Thiem stepped up his bid for a first Grand Slam title by toppling last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson 7-5 6-2 7-6(2) to reach the US Open quarterfinals for the first time.

Thiem neutralised the 6-foot-8 Anderson's blistering serve by standing far beyond the baseline and he chased down everything the South African could throw at him.

The Austrian played a near flawless match, dropping just four points on his first serve and firing 42 winners.

"One of my best matches ever," Thiem said of his dazzling performance in an on-court interview, calling his quarter-final berth "a dream coming true".