One last Classic for Ferrer

David Ferrer. Photo: Getty Images

David Ferrer is back for one last time at next month’s ASB Classic.

Ferrer, who earlier this year announced that the 2019 season would be his last, confirmed the ASB Classic would be included in his farewell tour which featured a select group of the most important events.

Ferrer (36) has already captured four titles at the ASB Classic and sits alongside Australian Roy Emerson as the tournament’s most successful champion. The Spaniard’s loyalty to the Auckland event is unprecedented and he has played it 13 times. In addition to his four wins, he has made the semifinals four times and the quarterfinals three times.

Ferrer has won 27 ATP career titles and amassed more than $32million in prize money, the seventh-highest of all time.

A three-time Davis Cup champion, who has had a career high world ranking of No3, Ferrer has racked up an impressive 53 wins over top-10 players, including six wins over world No1 Rafael Nadal and five over Novak Djokovic.

ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge is thrilled that the tournament has been included on this exclusive list.

"David is such a great person and such a special player. He’s helped establish the ASB Classic as one of the most respected events on the tour and played a crucial part in us building the quality fields we now have coming now year-in and year-out," Budge said.

"You don’t get many records like David’s. To progress to the finals nine out of 13 times speaks volumes about his character. We will organise something special to say goodbye to a very close friend and humble champion come January."