Otago contingent to make claims

The New Zealand residential championships begin in Albany, Auckland, today with three Otago representatives and one former Otago player in the draw.

In the men's qualifying draw, Paddy Ou, Ryan Eggers and Carlos Reid will take to the court while former Otago player Aaron Hicks will also start his campaign.

They will all be looking for two wins which willqualify them for the main draw. That will allow them to take on some of the top players in the country led by New Zealand's highest-ranked player, Rubin Statham, and three other professionally ranked players, Rhett Purcell, Olly Sadler and Macsen Sisam.

In the women's draw there are several players with southern connections as Southern Lakes rep ​Ines Stephani and North Otago's Rebecca Dellaway make their way into the main draw of the event. That starts on Wednesday and the goes through until Sunday when the champions will be crowned.

Meanwhile, the Southland Open at the weekend featured an all-Otago final as Eggers took on Paddy Ou. The first set remained on serve until Eggers secured the break of serve at 3-3 and went on to win the set 6-3.

In the second set, he started off strongly as he looked to use his forehand more aggressively and got out to a 4-1 lead.

Ou fought back and managed to tie up the set at 4-4. Eventually, though, Eggers prevailed, winning the set 6-4 to win the title.

Eggers and Ou were then able to team up and claim the doubles final over Ayoub Ahmad (Otago) and Josh Cameron (South Canterbury) 6-3, 7-6(3).

In the women's singles, leading Southland junior Halle Faherty claimed the title overcoming Mackenzie Phillips (North Otago) 6-2, 7-5.

The women's doubles title went to Southland's Nicole Ellen Foskett-Hay and Lynn Millar while the mixed doubles championship was claimed by Mackenzie Phillips and Kade Wilson (North Otago).