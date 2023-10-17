Series of close ties, inside and out, in club grade

In interclub action at the weekend, the Dunedin women’s grade was forced inside due to rain.

Playing at the Otago Boys’ dome, Andy Bay had a 4-0 win over Taieri. Makayla Ramage got the ball rolling for Andy Bay as she beat Katie Chalmers 6-3, 6-2 at top singles.

In the first doubles, Simone Hart and Jenny Mockford (Andy Bay) played Willa Faber and Kate Jones (Taieri). The latter won a close first set 7-6 (2). However, the experience of Hart and Mockford allowed them to come back and win 6-7, 6-3, 10-8.

The last two matches were won in close straight sets, giving Andy Bay maximum points.

Mornington met Balmacewen at the Edgar Centre. With time constraints, the matches were shortened with sets to four.

At top singles, Charlotte Painter (Mornington) held off a late charge from Billie Fraser (Balmacewen), winning 4-0, 5-3.

Georgie Lawson/Amelia McKeown then beat Tessa Richardson and Cathryn Brennan 5-3, 5-3.

With Balmacewen needing to win the last two matches convincingly, Richardson did her part as she won 4-2, 4-0 against McKeown.

Coming down to the last match, Painter/Lawson sealed the tie (3-1) for Mornington with a 4-0, 4-1 win over Brennan/Fraser.

On the men’s side, Andy Bay Sharks continued their good form against Balmacewen 1. After singles, the tie was split 2-2 with Phil Mirfin (Andy Bay Sharks) getting a valuable set against Kobus Faber.

In the match of the day, it looked like Faber was cruising to victory as he went up 6-3, 5-3 against a fatiguing Mirfin. However, Mirfin dug deep to reel off four games in a row and force a tiebreak.

Eventually, Faber steadied the ship to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

In the doubles, both Andy Bay Shark pairings had to weather a comeback and the wind, winning 10-8 in the super tiebreak to win the tie 4-2.

The other tie, between Andy Bay Vets and Balmacewen 2, was also close

At top singles, Hugo Barsby (Balmacewen 2) was too solid for Sergey Sanin (Andy Bay Vets), winning 6-3, 7-5.

Going into doubles, the tie was locked at 2-2 with Andy Bay Vets slightly ahead in games.

Sanin/Ben Sinclair gave Andy Bay Vets a crucial win as they won 6-4, 6-2 against Barsby/Nick Cutfield.

Fergus Oberlin Brown/ Hugo Buitenhek (Balmacewen 2) beat Gavin Mockford/Will Christensen 6-2, 7-5, but the Vets collected enough games to win the tie on countback.

- By Paddy Ou