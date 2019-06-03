Smashing good time

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Otago player Saul Moore plays a volley while partner Fraser Richardson looks on in a doubles match at the Queen's Birthday tournament at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.

The tournament, which has been going for more than 20 years, is run by the Otago Seniors Tennis Association, and is a team-based event. Teams comprise eight men and eight women and players are from Canterbury, Canterbury Country, South Canterbury, Queenstown Lakes, North Otago/Southland (combined) and Otago.

The tournament is competitive and after starting on Saturday will wrap up today. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON