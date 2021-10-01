Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
14
|
7
Saturday,
Sat,
9
October
Oct
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Hayman seeking positive year
This season had never been a given for Benoit Hayman.
Home return for Todd
Home return for Todd
Cameron Todd ran into an unwanted benefit of his studies last year.
Otago’s focus firmly on fundamentals
Otago’s focus firmly on fundamentals
Tom Donnelly is not hiding much this week.
North Otago loses Morris but welcomes back Elton
North Otago loses Morris but welcomes back Elton
One big name is gone and another has been added for North Otago.
St Clair, Otago Boys’ back in interclub competition
St Clair, Otago Boys’ back in interclub competition
An even spread of talent across six teams and the return of St Clair and Otago Boys’ High School to top-flight tennis are two of the features of the Otago division one interclub competition.
$30,000 bonus on offer in Gore series
$30,000 bonus on offer in Gore series
Gore racing is one of the beneficiaries of the latest round of grants from New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s Innovation Fund.
Gilmour to drive in Wales
Gilmour to drive in Wales
Dunedin rally driver Emma Gilmour is teaming up with top Scottish co-driver Claire Mole to compete in the Cambrian Rally.
The last word
The last word
Rugby roundabouts
10 years of Forsyth Barr Stadium memories
10 years of Forsyth Barr Stadium memories
It's been 10 years since Otago sports fans bade farewell to their beloved Carisbrook and ushered in a new era with fancy Forsyth Barr Stadium. Sports editor Hayden Meikle reflect on the memorable games and outstanding individual performances.
Ainsley home after taking the long way
Ainsley home after taking the long way
Otago's return to the field against Manawatu was a seven-week wait for most of the team.
Closer ties possible
Closer ties possible
Football South is exploring a closer relationship with Mainland Football.
Bright prospects to debut in team to play Taranaki
Bright prospects to debut in team to play Taranaki
Two of Otago’s brightest prospects are in line to debut for the province tomorrow.
Season about to begin with some Covid differences
Season about to begin with some Covid differences
Alert Level 2 has not delayed the start of the Otago summer athletics season.
Dunedin community tournament, Logan Park Turf
Dunedin community tournament, Logan Park Turf
Football South’s community tournament is being played during the school holidays at Logan Park.
Draw remains subject to change as Covid spreads
Draw remains subject to change as Covid spreads
New Zealand Rugby yesterday released the Bunnings Warehouse NPC draw for week seven.
Benji Marshall calls time on NRL career
League great Benji Marshall calls time on NRL career
After 19 years of watching Benji Marshall dazzle rugby league audiences, Wayne Bennett summed it up best at the star's retirement on Wednesday.
Injured pair set to return as Silver Ferns face NZ men in ‘unique series’
Injured pair set to return as Silver Ferns face NZ men in ‘unique series’
Gina Crampton and Tiana Metuarau are set to return for the Silver Ferns’ coming series.
New series pathway to Black Ferns
New series pathway to Black Ferns
Confirmation of another step on the women’s rugby pathway has drawn plenty of excitement.
Quality in quantity at pairs event
Quality in quantity at pairs event
Some of New Zealand’s top-ranked female bowlers will turn out in the Dunedin Ladies Invitational Pairs at the North East Valley Club this weekend.
Football Chat: Looking back at the season
Football Chat: Looking back at the season
In the final episode of the season, Matt and Rahan are joined by guest presenter Cody Brook.
Read more