Sun keeps shining at Wimbledon

Lulu Sun celebrates after her win over Emma Raducanu on Wimbledon's Centre Court. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi tennis player Lulu Sun has turned on a brilliant display to win her fourth round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Sun won 6-2 5-7 6-2 in two hours 45 minutes.

In her post-match interview Sun was in tears before composing herself with the help of a generous ovation from the British fans, the BBC reported.

"I don't really have the words right now..."

Sun, who was born in Te Anau in Southland, struggled for words initially after her huge win, and the crowd warmly applauded as she started her on-court interview.

"It was a great match against her...I really dug deep to get the win,'' she said.

"I really had to fight tooth and nail because she is obviously going to run for every ball and fight until the end."

It was Sun's first appearance on Centre Court and she relished the opportunity.

"While walking through the Centre Court, I was just like looking around and taking it all in for the first time.

"I'm just super happy to be able to play on this court in front of all of you. It's just such an amazing experience for me."

The Kiwi qualifier went on to say her superb grass-court game has been aided by watching Roger Federer coming to the net as well as YouTube videos of Steffi Graf versus Martina Navratilova from back in the day.

"It was just so amazing to watch them. Of course I couldn't watch them live but I was taking it it all in from the pros, and trying to do that for my game," Sun said.

Her sister and her mum were also in tears in the player box at Wimbledon.

Early in the third set Raducanu slipped on the grass and had a brief time out.

Sun broke the Briton twice in the third set and looked in control throughout.

She is guaranteed $782,000 for reaching the last eight.

Former world No 1 Ash Barty, who is now a BBC commentator, said Sun's performance showed her intent, bravery and courage.

Sun will play Donna Vekic from Croatia in the quarter-finals.

The president of her home club in Te Anau Greg Sheppard told Morning Report it was a nerve-wracking watch but "she's just on absolute fire".

"At the end of that first set, I thought it started to look like the matches just kept getting easier and easier for her as she got through the draw and that's not how it's supposed to happen."

At just 23, Sheppard said Sun was "just warming up" and he always knew she would be a bit of a "super star".

He said she was an aggressive player with an incredible amount of power, and knew how to hit a ball.

"I want her to bring that Wimbledon trophy and an Olympic gold medal to show us, that would be quite cool."

Sun is the first New Zealand woman to make the fourth round since Dame Ruia Morrison in 1959.

Sun had announced her arrival at the UK's Grand Slam tournament by ousting world number eight Qinwen Zheng in the first round before beating fellow qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine.