Taieri, Balmacewen take honours

The Stevenson Tennis Centre, Logan Park, Dunedin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Taieri and Balmacewen 1 got valuable wins on a blustery Saturday afternoon at the Stevenson Tennis Centre.

Leading the way for Taieri, Jaden Grinter partnered with Andrew Aitken to face the father-son duo of Phil and Anthony Mirfin (Andersons Bay 1). With the wind neutralising Grinter’s hard-hitting game, the Mirfins had things under control when up 6-2, 4-2.

However, the Taieri pair broke back and forced a second set tiebreak, winning it 7-2. In the super tiebreak, the experience of Grinter showed through, with Taieri eventually winning 2-6, 7-6(2), 10-6.

Hayden Young then gave Taieri a 2-0 lead as he adapted to conditions better than Abraham Kam, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Needing to win one more match to seal the tie, Grinter and Young took down Anthony Mirfin and Kam 6-1, 6-0. Phil Mirfin got a consolation victory for Andy Bay as he out-sliced Aitken 6-3, 6-3.

Taieri won the overall tie 3-1, which moves it up to 4th on the table.

The other tie played was between Balmacewen 1 and Andy Bay 2.

Gerard Farrell got Balmacewen 1 off to the perfect start as he beat Oliver Scott 6-3, 6-3. In windy conditions, Farrell adapted to the conditions better as his heavy topspin game took the ball out of Scott’s strike zone.

The first doubles played was between Nick Cutfield/David Barnard (Balmacewen 1) and Harrison Young/Mike Smith (Andy Bay 2). Young’s crisp ball striking and Smith’s consistency saw them take the first set 6-2. With momentum against them, Cutfield/Barnard won a gutsy second set, taking it 6-4.

The Andy Bay 2 team seemed to have the match under control as they got up 8-4 in the match tiebreak. However, Barnard and Cutfield tightened up their game and reeled off the last six points to take the match 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.

The second singles saw Young get Andy Bay 2 back in the tie as he beat Cutfield 6-2, 6-4.

Coming down to the last doubles, Balmacewen sent out Farrell/Barnard against Andy Bay’s Scott/Smith. Farrell/Barnard’s aggressive net positioning allowed them to dominate the majority of points, eventually winning 6-3, 6-1 and giving Balmacewen 1 a 3-1 victory.

The tie between St Clair and Balmacewen 2 was rescheduled due to player availability.

Points table: St Clair (17), Balmacewen 1 (12), Balmacewen 2 (11), Taieri (10), Andy Bay 2 (7), Andy Bay 1 (3).

By: Paddy Ou