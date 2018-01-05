Three matches in day a possibility

Rain on the court at the ASB Classic yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Organisers are contemplating having players take the court three times in a day at the ASB Classic.

That's an extreme, remote scenario, but that's what continual rain delays have caused at the Classic, with organisers needing to make up time to see the tournament concluded by Saturday.

Play was abandoned today due to consistent rain, leaving a 10.00am start in store tomorrow - if the forecast rain stays away, that is.

If the weather is fine, the quarter-finals will be held in the morning, with fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska and third seed Barbora Strycova having to play their quarterfinals on the grandstand court, while top seed Caroline Wozniacki and second seed Julia Goerges will both take on their unseeded opponents on centre court.

The victors would then get just a few hours rest before the semifinals, which would start on centre court from 5pm.

If rain means that the full schedule cannot be played tomorrow, another possibility could see semifinals and the final both being held on Saturday.

"We've done it before," said Budge

"There's been times where three matches have been played on a day as well."

That would be one of the unwanted scenarios for the tournament, as is a potential Sunday finish, but Budge is not looking that far ahead.

"We've just got to hope the tennis gods start being kind to us."