Top seeds advance at ASB Classic

Agnieszka Radwanska plays a shot at the ASB Classic last night. Photo: Getty Images

The first round held some dramas for the ASB Classic favourites, but there were no such issues on centre court today.

You get the feeling tournament director Karl Budge would have been pleased with proceedings, with all of the top four seeds progressing, in relative degrees of comfort.

It is a contrast to the opening round, where top seed Caroline Wozniacki was the only seed to win in straight sets.

Tonight, she was joined by Julia Goerges and Agnieszka Radwanska, with Radwanska still on track to meet her good friend Wozniacki in the semifinals.

The pair have met 17 times, with Wozniacki winning 11, and the likelihood of an 18th showdown increased after Radwanska beat Taylor Townsend 6-3 7-5 late tonight.

Radwanska hit some classic winners, and looked improved after her shaky three-set win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the opening round.

The Polish fourth seed credited Townsend for a tight battle in the second set, which required a late Radwanska break to seal victory.

"It was a lot of up and downs, a lot of breaks but I still think it was a really good match. She came with some unbelievable shots in a couple of moments. She can be really tough and surprised me a couple of times. She could make those angles from pretty much every corner of the court.

"I'm feeling better and better each match and hopefully I can play better and better. Every match helps, so I am very happy I can play another match here."

The 2013 champion has still yet to lose a game in Auckland, and her latest victory booked a quarterfinal berth against American qualifier Sachia Vickery.