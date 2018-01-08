Venus to be tonight's main attraction

New Zealand's Michael Venus will be in action tonight at the ASB Classic. Photo: Getty Images

Once again tonight, Michael Venus gets a chance to touch the void.

The New Zealand wildcard will be the main attraction on day one of the ASB Classic, as he attempts to overcome huge odds against the 2016 champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

It's not impossible - nothing is in sport - but almost as close as you can get.

That's no slight on Venus, but more a realistic appraisal of the circumstances.

Across the calendar year in 2017 the 29-year-old stepped on to a singles court just five times, as he devoted himself full time to the doubles tour. There were two Davis Cup matches against Korea in April, while on the ATP tour he played the first round against Feliciano Lopez at the ASB Classic, an unranked American in qualifying at a Texas Challenger and world No 800 Zihao Xia in Chengdu last September.

Tonight he's facing the 20th ranked player in the world, who has six ATP titles to his name, claimed the scalp of Novak Djokovic when he was No 1 and also boasts victories over Jo Wilfried Tsonga, Juan Martin Del Potro and Gael Monfils.

But there are some reasons for hope tonight. Firstly, Venus is coming into this event after an incredible year, where he won the French Open doubles crown and reached the ATP finals. Doubles is a completely different format, but the confidence and belief that Venus has gained carries over regardless.

Secondly, Venus has acquitted himself remarkably well in Auckland in recent years. His win over world No 109 Alejandro Gonzalez in 2015 created the best atmosphere on Stanley Street since the days of Brett Steven, while last year he took the first set off highly rated Spaniard Feliciano Lopez and had chances to win the match.

He has learned to embrace the pressure, and enjoy it, admitting it is a novelty to play in front of a large crowd, with many friends and family in the grandstand.

"It's a great opportunity for me," said Venus. "It's always a great experience to play at home and I want to make the most of it."

Venus has genuine weapons. His serve compares well with many top-100 players and his forehand doesn't lack power. The challenge will be adjusting to singles strategy and making the right decisions under pressure. Venus will have to be aggressive, as Bautista Agut is notoriously solid, giving up few unforced errors.

Venus is the first match of the night session, followed by the debut of Canadian wonder kid Denis Shapovalov. The world No 51 burst onto the scene last year, rising from 250 at the end of 2016.

Four time champion David Ferrer is the standout feature of the day session, up against Chinese wildcard Yibing Wu, while 2017 runner up Joao Sousa faces regular Auckland visitor Donald Young.

Monday order of play

Centre Court

12.30pm

Donal Young (USA) vs Joao Sousa (Portugal)

David Ferrer (Spain) vs Yibing Wu (China)

Yuichi Sugita (Japan) vs Karen Khachanov (Russia).

Grandstand (possible change)

4.30pm

Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) & Julio Peralta (Chile) vs Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) & Treat Huey (Philippines)

Centre Court

7pm

Michael Venus (New Zealand) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

Denis Shapovalov (Spain) vs qualifier