Venus falls on first night

Michael Venus plays a backhand during his first round loss last night at the ASB Classic. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Venus fell at the first hurdle in the ASB Classic on Monday night, beaten 6-2, 6-1 by world No 20 Roberto Bautista Agut.

At the time of the draw it felt like the Spaniard was the worst possible opponent for the New Zealand wildcard, and that was how it played out.

Bautista Agut is one of the most accomplished players on tour and was a daunting prospect for the Kiwi doubles specialist.

He is a brilliant returner, moves well, is strong off both wings and has a relentless precision that gives few opportunities.

Venus put up a decent fight — especially considering he played only five singles matches in 2017 — but it was always a bridge too far.

It didn't help that one of his biggest weapons was off, as Venus managed only 43% of first serves.

It resulted in the Kiwi being broken five times, while Bautista-Agut fended off five of the six break opportunities that Venus created.

"I couldn't get going with my serve and forehand so when you are not on the first foot from those service points, it's tough," said Venus.

"I played some good points but that was followed by some loose ones. That was all part of the pressure. The guy doesn't give you anything and to win points it felt like I had to hit three or four balls that with some guys you might win the point on one of those. It all builds and you start missing."

But Venus will play alongside his new partner Raven Klaasen in the first round of the doubles on Tuesday night, against compatriot Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof (Holland).

The Classic lost a few of its young guns on Monday, though one highly touted ATP Next Generation name impressed in his first outing.

Eighth seed Andrey Rublev withdrew from the tournament shortly after arriving yesterday, citing an arm injury.

Then last night British youngster Kyle Edmund also pulled out, with a right ankle sprain.

But Canadian Denis Shapovalov lived up to all the hype, with a free wheeling 6-3 6-2 win over Brazilian qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva that featured some brilliant shot making.