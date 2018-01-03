Wozniacki breezes into second round

Caroline Wozniacki plays a shot during her opening ASB Classic match yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki has become the only seed to progress comfortably to the second round at the ASB Classic, putting on a masterclass to thrash Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0.

Of the eight seeds, four were eliminated, while Agnieszka Radwanska, Barbora Strycova and Julia Goerges all required three sets to advance.

There were no such problems for Wozniacki, who had breezed past Brengle; who last year defeated Serena Williams on her way to the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki required just 57 minutes to progress, with the Danish star displaying excellent court movement and precise positioning to finish off points.

In the second set, she added power to the precision, hitting some exquisite winners to book a clash with Croatian Petra Martic tomorrow afternoon.

"I thought I played pretty well, especially considering it is the first match back of the year," said Wozniacki. "It took me a couple of games to get the rhythm, and then I started playing better and better.

"I was trying to get my legs moving, trying to make the right decisions, waiting for the right shots to actually ... go for it."

The recently engaged Wozniacki has given off a relaxed, confident vibe since arriving in Auckland, epitomised by the fact she hadn't checked who she would face in the second round today.

"I actually didn't see the draw so I didn't know who I was playing," laughed Wozniacki.

Wozniacki has won all three of her previous games against Martic, though the pair haven't met since 2012.