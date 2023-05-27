Top squash coach in town

New Zealand Commonwealth Games coach Glen Wilson (left) coaches Dunedin’s Piere Tapsell (19) during a session at the Squash Otago courts yesterday.

Wilson, of Auckland, is in Dunedin this weekend to visit family and is running individual and group coaching workshops for juniors and seniors all weekend.

The sessions are catered for grassroots to elite players and aim to help Dunedin players sharpen their skills.

Wilson was a three-time New Zealand champion during his playing career, and won bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2004 world championships, all in the mixed doubles.

He was the head coach for the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games teams and was inducted into the Squash Hall of Fame last year.