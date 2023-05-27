Touch talents recognised

Jarrod Powell

Otago touch stars are continuing to earn national recognition.

Seven Otago athletes have been selected for the Touch New Zealand under-16 development campaign later this year.

Charli Sinclair, Sydney Marshall, Georgina Te Kanawa, Giselle Hagan and Meg Adams have all been selected for the under-16 girls squad, and Jeremiah Tuhega-Vaitupu has been named in the under-16 boys squad.

Touch Otago operations manager Jarrod Powell has been also been selected as assistant coach for the under-16 girls squad.

Their selection comes off the back of 17 Otago athletes representing New Zealand at the Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Australia.

Jake Fowler (boys under-18), Demi McAlwee (girls under-18) and Hamish Faulks (men’s under-20) were named MVP of their respective teams at the competition.



