Pam Walker

Otago bowler Pam Walker is among the first group of New Zealand athletes chosen for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Walker, formerly of Dunedin and now based in Omakau, will be competing in the women’s para B6-B8 pairs competition alongside Te Awamutu bowler Lynda Bennett.

The 15-year veteran of the sport, who has ankylosing spondylitis, a form of inflammatory arthritis, was runner-up at the Australian Open in 2016, and this will be her Commonwealth Games debut.

Walker and Bennett have regularly competed with and against each other at domestic level, and are looking forward to proving their mettle on the international stage.

"My family, children and grandchildren are super supportive and excited that I have been selected," Walker said.

"This opportunity means so much to me. This is proof that you should always dream big — you never know what you can achieve."

Walker was among six para bowlers and seven weightlifters selected yesterday.

They were formally welcomed to the New Zealand team at a function in Auckland farewelling the Queen’s Baton, which has been touring the country as the symbol of the Commonwealth Games.

Sue Curran and Deane Robertson (mixed pair), and Mark Noble and Graham Skellern (men’s pair), are the other para bowlers.

Skellern is a long-serving business and sports journalist who covered bowls at the Brisbane Commonwealth Games in 1982.

Bowls New Zealand head coach and Commonwealth Games medallist Mike Kernaghan said the para team had a strong history of good results at the Commonwealth Games.

"We look forward to these athletes adding to this legacy."

The weightlifting team is headlined by David Liti, the popular figure who won super-heavyweight gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 and was fifth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Liti, Cameron McTaggart and Vester Villalon return for their second Commonwealth Games, while Koale Junior Tasi Taala, Hayley Whiting, Megan Signal and Emma McIntyre — who is from Christchurch but is guided by Otago coach Callan Helms — make their debuts.

"It’s always a privilege to wear the fern on my chest," Liti said.

"It means a lot that I can compete at this level and hopefully bring back another medal for my country and team."

Olympic Weightlifting NZ president Simon Kent said he was excited about the potential of the team.

"We’re really happy with the strength of this team and are looking forward to showing what we can do in Birmingham," Kent said.

"It’s also great to have a team which is really representative of the rich diversity we have in the weightlifting community."

The Commonwealth Games start in Birmingham on July 28.