Wellington tightens its grip on game

The ease with which Wellington piled on late-innings runs was alarming enough.

That the Otago top-order offered little in response only compounded the situation.

Otago will enter day three of its Plunket Shield game at the University Oval trailing Wellington by 305 runs in its first innings.

It resumes on 164 for five today, with Jacob Cumming unbeaten on 22 and Max Chu on two.

Wellington entered the day well on top at 319 for seven, but turned a strong position into a dominant one.

A 102-run eighth wicket stand left Otago reeling.

Troy Johnson continued his brilliance from day one and compiled 194 not out, being denied a double century only by running out of partners.

He was joined by an unlikely source of runs in Ollie Newton.

The No 9 batter, who went into the match averaging 13.38 with the bat, hit 11 fours and two sixes for a new high score of 70.

He was finally caught by Travis Muller, as he looked to pull Jarrod McKay over the top.

The damage was done, though.

McKay and Michael Rippon nabbed the final two wickets just before lunch, bowling out the visitors for 469.

Otago made an encouraging start with the bat, as openers Hamish Rutherford and Mitch Renwick saw the total past 50.

However, Renwick edged one from seamer Ian McPeake and was caught at first slip by Rachin Ravindra for 20.

Dale Phillips joined Rutherford and the pair dug in, before Rutherford edged one from Nathan Smith and was caught in the slips for 44.

That left Otago at 80 for two at tea.

Phillips continued to dig in, compiling a slow-going 12 off 63 — six runs of which came off one shot — before being run out after a nice piece of fielding by Michael Sneddon.

Nick Kelly had been going along well, before Smith again found the outside edge.

This time Kelly had looked to drive one through the covers, but was caught in the slips on 48.

Michael Rippon followed not long after, Smith taking a fantastic catch off the bowling of Ravindra, to dismiss the Otago all-rounder for a duck.

It left the hosts at 161 for five.

In Palmerston North, Cole McConchie took his total to 187 not out as Canterbury moved to 438 for eight on a rain affected day two against Central Districts.

Northern Districts' match against Auckland is yet to begin due to rain.

-- In last night’s game in the Women’s World Cup, West Indies (89 for seven) lost to Pakistan (90 for 2).

-- JEFF CHESHIRE

PLUNKET SHIELD



WELLINGTON

R Ravindra c Chu b Rae 56

D Vishvaka c Kelly b Duffy 56

T Johnson not out 194

J Bhula lbw b Mckay 6

T Robinson b Rae 54

T Blundell c Phillips b Rae 0

J Gibson c Chu b Rippon 0

N Smith lbw b Muller 8

O Newton c Muller b McKay 70

I McPeake b McKay 9

M Sneddon b Rippon 2

Extras: (5lb, 4w, 5nb) 14

Total: (for 10 wkts, 125 overs) 469

Fall: 1-113, 2-113, 3-119, 4-263, 5-265, 6-266, 7-291, 8-393, 9-419, 10-469.

Bowling: J Duffy 28-9-78-1; T Muller 17-5-58-1 (2nb); M Rae 27-6-135-3 (1w, 1nb); J Mckay 22-3-99-3 (3w, 2nb); M Rippon 31-4-93-2.

OTAGO

H Rutherford c Johnson b Smith 44

M Renwick c Ravindra b McPeake 20

D Phillips run out (Snedden) 12

N Kelly c Robinson b Smith 48

J Cumming not out 22

M Rippon c Smith b Ravindra 0

M Chu not out 2

Extras: (9lb, 2w, 5nb) 15

Total: (for 5 wkts, 63 overs) 164

Fall: 1-54, 2-80, 3-104, 4-158, 5-161

Bowling: N Smith 16-5-34-2 (3nb), O Newton 15-5-37-0 (1w), I McPeake 11-4-20-1, M Snedden 11-2-30-0 (1w, 2nb), J Gibson 1-0-5-0, R Ravindra 9-1-29-1.