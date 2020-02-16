Joel Bolton (18) from Hill City United winds up in a shot put attempt at the Caledonian Ground on saturday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

There was one dominant feature at the Otago athletics championships at the Caledonian Ground over the weekend.

The wind blew strong for both days and led to some tough times for the runners, and it was hardly pleasant for those in the field either.

Most of the top Otago athletes had travelled to Hamilton for the Porritt Classic, so it was a chance for others to come to the fore or who were coming back from a significant time away from the track.

Sophie Napper picked up the 100m, 200m and 400m titles in the senior women's grade. She clocked 12.65sec for the 100m, 25.96sec for the 200m and 56.41sec in the 400m. Pushing into the northerly wind in the home straight slowed all the times down for the sprinters.

Queenstown athlete Colin Kirkpatrick recorded 4min 3.6sec to win the senior men's 1500m and backed that up with a time of 8min 49.05sec for the 3000m. Invercargill youngster Quinn Hartley recorded 2m in the high jump and then jumped 6.96m in the long jump in the boys under-18 grade.

Felix McDonald jumped 7.41m in the senior men's long jump, although he had a 2.4m per second wind behind him.

Fellow Taieri athlete Zharna Beattie reached a distance of 9.85m in the under-20 shot put, and then had a distance of 10.09 in the senior women's shot put.

She also won the two grades in the discus with a a distance in the under-20 grade of 42.59m and 40.25m in the senior grade.

Young Milton thrower Ethan Walker won the under-20 and senior men's javelin. In the under-20 grade he recorded 50.54m and then went up to 55.47m in the senior grade.

Veteran Mike Scholten won the senior hammer with a throw of 37.21m and then recorded 33.54m in the masters grade.

The junior grades were run in conjunction with the senior age grades over the weekend.