Injury keeps Queenstown athlete from Olympic dream

Queenstown snow sports athlete Tiarn Collins has pulled out of the Winter Olympics.
Collins (18) fell during pre-competition training on the slopestyle course on February 8. He landed on and dislocated his shoulder.
He was subsequently unable to compete in the slopestyle event alongside team mate Carlos Garcia Knight.
He hoped to compete in the big air competition next week but injury has ruled him out.