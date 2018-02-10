Kiwi snowboarder into Olypmic final

Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand competes during the Men's Slopestyle qualification on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight is into the Winter Olympics slopestyle final thanks to a clinical first run.

The 20-year-old was the second-highest scored rider after two runs in the first qualification heat with an 80.1 in PyeongChang on Saturday.

The top six single run scorers from the two heats progress to the final.

Garcia Knight was sixth down the Bokwang Snow Park course and qualified 3.7 points behind Norway's Marcus Kleveland and ahead of Canadian Sebatien Toutant with 78.01.

He scored 9.05 out of 10 on his jump on the fifth section when he landed a backside 1260 tail grab (three-and-a-half spins with a clockwise rotation).

"What makes it unique is the tail grab. It's quite hard. You have to reach outside your back foot and you're completely blind on the last spin," Garcia Knight told NZ Newswire.

"I learnt it in New Zealand and got a good feel for it in Aspen just before I came here.

"It's super rewarding to put it down on a good slopestyle run."

He failed to land on the fifth section of his second run and was scored 40.2 but maintained his position as other riders faltered.

After countryman Tiarn Collins was ruled out of the event through injury, Garcia Knight turned around some poor recent results to reach the final 12.

He won bronze at his home World Cup event in Cardrona in September but struggled in more recent World Cup and X-Games events in the United States.

But he now has his eye on a medal.

"I'm not going to come here and not think about a medal," he said.

"In snowboarding, we have to battle it out with our own tricks. It makes it a bit tougher to call where we'll be.

"But it's anyone's game from now on, really. Whoever lands the best run and whoever rides best on the day."