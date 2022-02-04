Lakes athletes set to carry NZ team flag

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics New Zealand team flagbearers Alice Robinson, of Queenstown, and (below) Finn Bilous, of Wanaka, pose during the flagbearer announcement in Yanqing, China, last night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Freeski slopestyle and big air athlete Finn Bilous, of Wanaka, and alpine ski racer Alice Robinson, of Queenstown, have been named as the New Zealand Team flagbearers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The pair were formally announced as Nga Pou Hapai (flagbearers) by chef de mission Marty Toomey in China last night.

“Alice and Finn embody the spirit and mana of our Winter Olympic team,” Toomey said.

“They are great athletes who are trailblazers for their sports in New Zealand and role models for aspiring Kiwi athletes. They are both leaders off the field of play in both the sporting and wider community.”

It will mark the first time a male and female athlete have jointly carried the New Zealand flag at a Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, with a recent change in Games regulations allowing for the naming of both a male and a female flagbearer.

The pair will carry a single New Zealand flag between them as they take part in the parade of nations tonight.

They follow in the footsteps of Sarah Hirini and David Nyika, who shared the role at Tokyo 2020.

Bilous (22) and Robinson (20) said they were thrilled and incredibly proud to be carrying the flag.

“This is an extremely special moment for me, my team, and my family and it means so much to be given the opportunity to carry the flag,” Robinson said.

Bilous added, “This is a pretty unreal. I’m extremely proud to be one of our flagbearers and I’ll be waving that thing with a massive grin on my face.”