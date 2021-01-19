At the new hockey turf at King’s High School are Otago Hockey Association pathways manager Hymie Gill (front) and Otago Hockey Association general manager Andy McLean. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The third hockey turf in Dunedin is taking shape and, all going well, the first match may be under way in just over four months.

Construction of the third turf, which has been financed by the Otago Hockey Association, the Dunedin City Council and King’s High School, began in October last year. Its cost is about $2million.

Otago Hockey Association general manager Andy McLean said everything was going to plan. The earthworks had all been completed and gravel now covered what would be the playing area.

Work at the moment was centred around the outside of the turf, where holes for the lighting poles were being dug and footpaths built. The construction of the turf was done by working from the outside in.

Laying the water-based turf would probably be the last of the jobs to be done. It was hoped to have it ready for playing in April, possibly May.

All the earth dug up had been distributed all round Dunedin and no issues had arisen from digging up the field, which sits beside the school’s indoor cricket nets. All up, 1600cum of soil was to be removed from the site and recycled.

The third turf would be a big boost for the sport in Dunedin. It should eliminate the need to play games late at night to squeeze all the games in during the week in winter. It will also help Dunedin host national tournaments, where three turfs are needed to cater for all teams.