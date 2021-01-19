American Magic to fight on

Terry Hutchinson. Photo: Getty Images

American Magic are refusing to give up on the America's Cup convinced they can rebuild their boat and continue in the event.

The syndicate's foiling mono-hull Patriot dramatically capsized yesterday on the Waitemata Harbour when racing against Italian syndicate Luna Rossa, becoming temporarily airborne before crashing back into the water and tipping.

An emotional skipper Terry Hutchinson has thanked everyone in the sailing community for their show of support following the incident.

Hutchinson said while the boat "has a bit of damage to her," the crew is safe and that is all anyone could ask for.

He believes it will take 8-10 days to rebuild the boat and wants to be back on the water before the semifinals.

"She might not come out of the shed as pretty, but she's gonna come out of the shed and we're gonna get back into racing," he said.

Hutichinson said the most straightfoward part was rebuilding the boat's hull which has a large hole in it following the capsize, but refitting the electronics inside the boat will be the toughest part as they need a complete re-do while the hydraulics "seem to be in pretty good nick."

INEOS Team UK lead the series standings with four wins from as many starts - with the round robin series resuming on Friday.

The top team goes in the Challenger Series final while the second and third-placed teams contest the semi.

The winner of the series will take on defenders TNZ from March 6th for the America's Cup.