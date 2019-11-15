Award marks service

Otago Yacht Club stalwart Vern Hall reflects at the marina yesterday after being given a service award by Yachting New Zealand. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Vern Hall is not sure how many hours he has spent on the water.

His wife is confident it would be well into the thousands, however.

The 70-year-old has been involved in virtually every aspect of the Otago Yacht Club for more than 40 years.

It was only this year that he stepped back from the committee, although he remains involved in other areas.

That was recognised by Yachting New Zealand, when he was surprised to be presented with a service award.

"I suppose you beaver away at these things for years and you don't think anyone is noticing, but they probably are," Hall said.

"It was really the fact I didn't stand for election on the committee this year.

"People sort of thought `oh, he's taking a back step'."

Hall's involvement has included being rear commodore four times, vicecommodore three times and commodore twice.

He has done everything from looking after the "nuts and bolts" side of the club to running the sailing programme.

That began in his late 20s, with a shift across from power boats.

He went sailing with a friend in a trimaran for several years, before buying a keelboat.

Every Sunday he still goes out on the water to help with the sail school.

The thrill of that was one of his main motivators to keep going for so long, as was some of the trips away.

"Just seeing kids learning to sail, a lot of that.

"We had the keel [boat] and we did a lot of racing in the early days, a lot of trips to Stewart Island and up the coast to Akaroa.

"They were all good fun and good social events."

Those trips to Stewart Island were the highlight of his time.

However, he did also mention the keelboat national championships in Auckland as significant.

Getting the new clubhouse ready in time to host the national secondary school championships had been memorable, as well.

While he has stepped back from the club's committee, Hall was not planning to stop his involvement.

"I'm still keeping involved with things like sailing school and the more normal straight member side of the equation.

"I help where I can and that sort of thing."