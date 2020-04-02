179km/h driver: 'There was nobody on the highway, I'll give it some noise'.

A motorist caught speeding at 179km/h on a rural Canterbury highway told police: "It was a nice, straight highway with nobody on it. So I thought I'd give it some noise."

Police say the "stupidity" of the driver left them dumbfounded on Wednesday as he shot past an unmarked patrol car.

And they were anything but impressed with the explanation.

Inspector Greg Cottam, Canterbury road policing manager, said he was "very disappointed" in the "ridiculous" behaviour and with the reasoning that was given especially during the lockdown.

"It's just basic stupidity, to put it bluntly. We've got to keep people safe on roads and we're seeing a lot more people out there walking, running or cycling," he said.

"Speeds like this are just putting all of those people at risk. The last thing we need is another tragedy on our roads."

He referred to the two fatal crashes in Canterbury since the lockdown, including a crash in North Canterbury that killed a cyclist on Thursday.

"The trauma that causes families under lockdown makes the loss even harder," he said.

"It's the exact reason why we need people to stay calm and not drive like idiots on the road."

The message was simple. "Extend your Covid-19 bubble to the roads, keep your distance, be kind and respectful and we'll all save lives."

The driver has lost his licence immediately for 28 days and will also face the courts.