Canterbury Covid-19 cases rises to 46

Canterbury's total number of Covid-19 cases risen to 46 after the Ministry of Health reported six new cases for the region today.

A cluster of Covid-19 cases have been identified at an unnamed Christchurch workplace, with 8 confirmed cases and one probable case.

It was also announced that a West Coast woman in her 70s has died from Covid-19 - New Zealand's first death linked to the virus since the first case was reported on February 27.

In a list of total cases in health board regions across the country, Canterbury is sitting sixth behind Auckland, Southern, Waitemata, Waikato, and Capital and Coast.

Yesterday, there were 10 new confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in Canterbury.

Said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, at today's press conference: "This latest sad news reinforces our move to Alert Level 4, and the measures we are all taking to prevent spread, break transmission and prevent deaths.

"Today, we are reminding people to seek physical separation, not social separation. Be supportive, reach out to people and most importantly - be kind."

There are now 63 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today. 60 of which have been confirmed, and three are probable cases, bringing the national total to 514 cases.

A total of 56 people have now recovered, while nine people are in hospital. One of those patients is in ICU on a ventilator.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also joined Dr Bloomfield at the press conference today and said even with the measures we now have in place, we will continue to see more people get sick because of the time it takes to get unwell.

"It is critical that we all stay at home to give our older New Zealanders as much protection as we possibly can."