Charges likely over blocking motorway

Marchers took over part of the Auckland motorway during a protest on Saturday. The march was organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, and protests were direct at a number of causes and authorities, including anti-vaccines, anti-lockdowns, and anti-politician, with the slogan: "They all must go". Photo: RNZ/Jonty Dine

Police say they are looking at a number of prosecutions after about 1000 anti-government protesters marched onto the busy Auckland Southern Motorway today.

The protest in Auckland - led by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki - ended after causing major disruption to traffic.

In a statement, police condemned the "reckless behaviour" and said protest organisers refused to tell police they were planning to march on the motorway.

"While the protesters were walking on the motorway our priority was to actively police their movements to ensure the safety of everyone," said Auckland Central Area Commander Graeme Anderson.

"Now the protest has concluded, we will review the actions of those involved with a view to prosecution for being on the motorway."

Several hundred people gathered at the Auckland Domain this morning, before leaving in the march, led by Tamaki.

Tamaki told RNZ more marches are scheduled in the major centres.

"It's a good start. We hope to by the end of the marches have a million people turn out between here, Christchurch and Wellington."

Brian Tamaki speaks to supporters outside Auckland Central Police Station, 23 November 2021Brian Tamaki. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Tamaki has been arrested and charged multiple times over previous protests regarding Covid-19 lockdowns dating back to last year.

Children and elderly people were among the large group calling for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and all the major political parties to step aside.

They walked out onto the southern motorway at about 11.30am, as police blocked off all traffic heading south.

All southbound lanes on the motorway were closed as the protesters made their way from the Khyber Pass on-ramp to Market Road.

"While the organisers put out a press release the night before, they refused to engage with Auckland Police prior to the protest to provide detail about their intended route and did not divulge this information until the protest began," said Inspector Anderson.

"This was extremely disappointing as it meant our staff and Waka Kotahi had to move quickly to keep all road users in the area safe.

"This was reckless behaviour on part of the organisers and participants.

"I don't know why they would think this was a safe act to undertake, and it had the added consequence of causing disruption to members of the community who were just trying to go about their day."

In addition to the offence of pedestrians on the motorway, police said they noted poor driving decisions by motorists including motorcyclists without helmets, children riding in the back of a ute, and at least one pedestrian who put themselves at significant risk by moving into a live traffic lane.

There were also smaller protest events in Christchurch and Wellington.



Tamaki claims political party plans under way



Tamaki told RNZ he will soon make an announcement regarding three minor parties forming a coalition.

Tamaki said three minor parties have made the commitment to operate under a new umbrella.

"I'm in talks with others. So it looks like there's going to be a new party on the block.

"We want to bring reform to this political establishment. It needs changing. We want to get it out of the hands of parties, and into the hands of people."

Tamaki said he has no interest in personally running for Parliament, preferring to act in an advisory role to the new party.