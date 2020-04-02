Christchurch rest home resident only new COVID-19 case

A Christchurch rest home resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the only new Canterbury case recorded in the latest 24 hour monitoring period on Thursday. The region's tally stands at 53.

The woman, aged in her late 80s, is a resident at George Manning Lifecare & Village in Spreydon.

Norah Barlow, chief executive of Heritage Lifecare, which owns and operates the rest home, said the woman was in isolation and receiving medical treatment at the rest home but "the person is not actually sick."

The remainder of the rest home's 82 residents are also in isolation. Nurses and staff were working 12-hour shifts and staying on-site to care for them, she said.

Said Ms Barlow: "This is distressing for the families, it's distressing for the staff and we just look at it and go, you know, we're doing everything we can and will continue to do [so]."

She said only residents who have a temperature and other symptoms are being tested for the virus at this stage but she wants as many residents tested as possible.

Staff were taking all necessary safety precautions when dealing with residents, including wearing protective clothing.

Ms Barlow said the mood at the rest home is " immensely sad."

At Thursday's update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 89 new confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand, bringing the national total to 797 cases.

Canterbury remains seventh behind the Southern, Waikato, Auckland, Waitemata, Capital and Coast and Counties Manukau district health board areas.

Thirteen people are receiving treatment in hospital, and two remain in ICU - all of which are in a stable condition. Since last Sunday, there have been no more Covid-19 related deaths to date.

NEW CASE: An 87-year-old woman from George Manning Lifecare & Village in Spreydon has tested positive for COVID-19. Image: Google Maps

Dr Bloomfield said the majority of cases were still linked to overseas travel, including their close contacts. About 1 per cent of cases were still considered community transmission, but he expects that number to increase.

"A further 17 per cent of cases are still being investigated, and we fully expect that many of those will transpire to be community transmission," he said.

He also said over the last 24 hours, 2563 tests were undertaken, reaching a total of 26,000 tests overall. Testing is expected to ramp up in the coming days.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush joined Dr Bloomfield in today's update, marking his last day in the role and will continue to work in the Covid-19 committee.

He thanked Kiwis who were complying with the lockdown rules, after admitting this morning that not enough advice was given to New Zealanders in regards to what they can do during the lockdown.

He said more police staff were deployed to encourage people to do the right thing, but if that was not enough, "there will be an enforcement follow up."